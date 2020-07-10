All apartments in The Colony
The Colony, TX
5400 Ragan Drive
5400 Ragan Drive

5400 Ragan Drive
Location

5400 Ragan Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
MOVE IN TODAY! New bed carpet! Nest thermostat LED lighting Wifi garage door opener. Great 3 bed home on a quiet street close to greenbelt parks schools lake recreation shopping and more. Large fenced backyard with wood deck. Wood-burning fireplace. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. Two car garage. 1 small pet under 30 pounds considered on a case by case basis. Renters insurance strongly encouraged. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer and dryer. Requirements: total household gross monthly income 3x rent ($4,725), credit score 650+, see application for more details. Initial lease term May 31, 2021. Home will be professionally managed by Mosaic Realty based in The Colony too. Sorry no housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Ragan Drive have any available units?
5400 Ragan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Ragan Drive have?
Some of 5400 Ragan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Ragan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Ragan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Ragan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 Ragan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5400 Ragan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Ragan Drive offers parking.
Does 5400 Ragan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 Ragan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Ragan Drive have a pool?
No, 5400 Ragan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Ragan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5400 Ragan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Ragan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Ragan Drive has units with dishwashers.

