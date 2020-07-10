5400 Ragan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

MOVE IN TODAY! New bed carpet! Nest thermostat LED lighting Wifi garage door opener. Great 3 bed home on a quiet street close to greenbelt parks schools lake recreation shopping and more. Large fenced backyard with wood deck. Wood-burning fireplace. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. Two car garage. 1 small pet under 30 pounds considered on a case by case basis. Renters insurance strongly encouraged. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer and dryer. Requirements: total household gross monthly income 3x rent ($4,725), credit score 650+, see application for more details. Initial lease term May 31, 2021. Home will be professionally managed by Mosaic Realty based in The Colony too. Sorry no housing vouchers.