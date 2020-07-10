5400 Ragan Drive

Amenities
MOVE IN TODAY! New bed carpet! Nest thermostat LED lighting Wifi garage door opener. Great 3 bed home on a quiet street close to greenbelt parks schools lake recreation shopping and more. Large fenced backyard with wood deck. Wood-burning fireplace. Updated kitchen cabinets and countertops. Two car garage. 1 small pet under 30 pounds considered on a case by case basis. Renters insurance strongly encouraged. Tenant to supply refrigerator, washer and dryer. Requirements: total household gross monthly income 3x rent ($4,725), credit score 650+, see application for more details. Initial lease term May 31, 2021. Home will be professionally managed by Mosaic Realty based in The Colony too. Sorry no housing vouchers.