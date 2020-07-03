All apartments in The Colony
5344 Knox Dr
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:46 AM

5344 Knox Dr

5344 Knox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5344 Knox Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5344 Knox Dr Available 04/01/20 Quaint Upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - Quaint Upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This home features an open floor plan, tons of natural light and wood flooring throughout main living area. The living room has a brick fireplace and decorative lighting. Kitchen host dark cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. Each bedroom has new carpet and mirrored closets. Fresh paint throughout entire home!! Large backyard w covered patio and storage shed. Lewisville ISD!

(RLNE3201077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 Knox Dr have any available units?
5344 Knox Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 Knox Dr have?
Some of 5344 Knox Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 Knox Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5344 Knox Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 Knox Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5344 Knox Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5344 Knox Dr offer parking?
No, 5344 Knox Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5344 Knox Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 Knox Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 Knox Dr have a pool?
No, 5344 Knox Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5344 Knox Dr have accessible units?
No, 5344 Knox Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 Knox Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5344 Knox Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

