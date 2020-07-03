Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5344 Knox Dr Available 04/01/20 Quaint Upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! - Quaint Upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This home features an open floor plan, tons of natural light and wood flooring throughout main living area. The living room has a brick fireplace and decorative lighting. Kitchen host dark cabinets, granite counters and SS appliances. Each bedroom has new carpet and mirrored closets. Fresh paint throughout entire home!! Large backyard w covered patio and storage shed. Lewisville ISD!



