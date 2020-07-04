5324 YAGER DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently remodelled single story home located close to SH 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Lewisville ISD.

Beautiful laminate wood floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms, new ceiling fixtures and fresh neutral paint. New A/C 2016, New Water heater 2017. Stainless steel appliances and dual sink in kitchen. Attached garage has additional storage area. Huge backyard with big storage shed.

Currently occupied. Tenant moving out on June 10.

No smokers please. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Long term lease (2 yr) at $1475 per Mo.

Application criteria: income 3x rent, credit score 620+, positive rental history, no criminal record. application fee $20.