All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5324 YAGER DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5324 YAGER DR
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:43 PM

5324 YAGER DR

5324 Yager Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5324 Yager Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodelled single story home located close to SH 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Lewisville ISD.
Beautiful laminate wood floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms, new ceiling fixtures and fresh neutral paint. New A/C 2016, New Water heater 2017. Stainless steel appliances and dual sink in kitchen. Attached garage has additional storage area. Huge backyard with big storage shed.
Currently occupied. Tenant moving out on June 10.
No smokers please. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Long term lease (2 yr) at $1475 per Mo.
Application criteria: income 3x rent, credit score 620+, positive rental history, no criminal record. application fee $20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 YAGER DR have any available units?
5324 YAGER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 YAGER DR have?
Some of 5324 YAGER DR's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 YAGER DR currently offering any rent specials?
5324 YAGER DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 YAGER DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5324 YAGER DR is pet friendly.
Does 5324 YAGER DR offer parking?
Yes, 5324 YAGER DR offers parking.
Does 5324 YAGER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5324 YAGER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 YAGER DR have a pool?
No, 5324 YAGER DR does not have a pool.
Does 5324 YAGER DR have accessible units?
No, 5324 YAGER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 YAGER DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 YAGER DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District