Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5305 Slay Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:48 PM

5305 Slay Drive

5305 Slay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5305 Slay Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renterâs Warehouse. Immediate access to Hwy 121 and Dallas North Tollway, as well as central to a variety of shopping and entertainment. Upon entry, you will see the open and spacious living room, with a large fireplace nestled in the corner. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. This updated home has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom bodes a walk-in closet and the master bath has a walk-in shower. The property has a 2-car garage and fenced backyard complete with a patio for outdoor living area. Rent: $1685.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent. Dogs and cats up to 2 welcome, deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. To schedule a showing, log onto www.showmojo.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Slay Drive have any available units?
5305 Slay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Slay Drive have?
Some of 5305 Slay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Slay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Slay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Slay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Slay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Slay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Slay Drive offers parking.
Does 5305 Slay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Slay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Slay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5305 Slay Drive has a pool.
Does 5305 Slay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5305 Slay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Slay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Slay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

