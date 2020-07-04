5305 Slay Drive

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renterâs Warehouse. Immediate access to Hwy 121 and Dallas North Tollway, as well as central to a variety of shopping and entertainment. Upon entry, you will see the open and spacious living room, with a large fireplace nestled in the corner. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. This updated home has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom bodes a walk-in closet and the master bath has a walk-in shower. The property has a 2-car garage and fenced backyard complete with a patio for outdoor living area. Rent: $1685.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent. Dogs and cats up to 2 welcome, deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. To schedule a showing, log onto www.showmojo.com.