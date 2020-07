5305 Slay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renter’s Warehouse. Immediate access to Hwy 121 and Dallas North Tollway, as well as central to a variety of shopping and entertainment. Upon entry, you will see the open and spacious living room, with a large fireplace nestled in the corner. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. This updated home has 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom bodes a walk-in closet and the master bath has a walk-in shower. The property has a 2-car garage and fenced backyard complete with a patio for outdoor living area. Rent: $1685.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent. Dogs and cats up to 2 welcome, deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. To schedule a showing, log onto www.showmojo.com.