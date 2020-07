Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a sparkling clean house ready for move. Show and lease! Enjoy this home with updated features of wood laminate in living area and bedrooms, wood privacy fence, kitchen cabinets, appliances, granite counter tops, rs, light fixtures, ceiling fans, showers and vanities, wood blinds, and so much more. Large back yard. Please note lot size and proximity to 121, schools and shopping. TENANTS MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. Liability Insurance due before Move-in. Actual monthly rent 1550.01