5244 Pruitt Drive

Amenities
*POOL* Now available for move-in. Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with in ground pool, 2 car garage with opener, quiet neighborhood street. Large 17x19 living room, separate dining room, big kitchen with island plus breakfast area. Spacious 14x19 master bedroom with 2 walkin closets. Refrigerator, washer, dryer available for use. Pet accepted on a case-by-case basis with one time $500 pet fee. Required household gross monthly income $5,250. Security deposit based on credit score, $1,750 for 650+, $3,500 for 550-649. Scores under 550 will not be approved. Tenant pays all utilities, maintains yard and pool. Renters insurance required. Initial lease term thru May 31, 2020, annual renewals offered after.