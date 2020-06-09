All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:00 PM

5244 Pruitt Drive

5244 Pruitt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5244 Pruitt Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*POOL* Now available for move-in. Large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with in ground pool, 2 car garage with opener, quiet neighborhood street. Large 17x19 living room, separate dining room, big kitchen with island plus breakfast area. Spacious 14x19 master bedroom with 2 walkin closets. Refrigerator, washer, dryer available for use. Pet accepted on a case-by-case basis with one time $500 pet fee. Required household gross monthly income $5,250. Security deposit based on credit score, $1,750 for 650+, $3,500 for 550-649. Scores under 550 will not be approved. Tenant pays all utilities, maintains yard and pool. Renters insurance required. Initial lease term thru May 31, 2020, annual renewals offered after.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
fee: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 Pruitt Drive have any available units?
5244 Pruitt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5244 Pruitt Drive have?
Some of 5244 Pruitt Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 Pruitt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5244 Pruitt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 Pruitt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5244 Pruitt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5244 Pruitt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5244 Pruitt Drive offers parking.
Does 5244 Pruitt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5244 Pruitt Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 Pruitt Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5244 Pruitt Drive has a pool.
Does 5244 Pruitt Drive have accessible units?
No, 5244 Pruitt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 Pruitt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5244 Pruitt Drive has units with dishwashers.

