Take a look at this wonderfully maintained and affordable rental near 121! Also near Hawaiian Falls and easy for commute. This home was tastefully updated and has many wonderful features including an open floorpan, expansive bedrooms, en suite master bathroom, and a large backyard to entertain. Large and wide driveway. Have a look before it's too late.



Photos coming soon. New carpet and final details expected to be finalized by 12.13.19