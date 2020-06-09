5132 Strickland Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Meticulous high-end remodel located in one of DFW's fastest growing cities. This one-story home sitting on a corner lot welcomes you to an over-sized family room, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances(gas range), undermount sink. Spacious master bedroom with spa like master bathroom; honeycomb tile floors, shower has floor to ceiling tile, free standing vanities, and walk in shower. New low-e windows sliders, raised ceilings, with 8ft board on board fence with shed and sparking pool. Less than half a mile to schools, walk trails,community center. Ease of access to freeways, shopping and entertainment; Nebraska Furniture, Studio Movie Grill, Shops of Legacy, Home Depot and much more.