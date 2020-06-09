All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:31 AM

5132 Strickland Avenue

5132 Strickland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5132 Strickland Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Meticulous high-end remodel located in one of DFW's fastest growing cities. This one-story home sitting on a corner lot welcomes you to an over-sized family room, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances(gas range), undermount sink. Spacious master bedroom with spa like master bathroom; honeycomb tile floors, shower has floor to ceiling tile, free standing vanities, and walk in shower. New low-e windows sliders, raised ceilings, with 8ft board on board fence with shed and sparking pool. Less than half a mile to schools, walk trails,community center. Ease of access to freeways, shopping and entertainment; Nebraska Furniture, Studio Movie Grill, Shops of Legacy, Home Depot and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Strickland Avenue have any available units?
5132 Strickland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 Strickland Avenue have?
Some of 5132 Strickland Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 Strickland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Strickland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Strickland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5132 Strickland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5132 Strickland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5132 Strickland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5132 Strickland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 Strickland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Strickland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5132 Strickland Avenue has a pool.
Does 5132 Strickland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5132 Strickland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Strickland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 Strickland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

