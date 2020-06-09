5081 Ridgecrest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful house with 3 full bath and 1 half bathroom ,one of the full bathrooms is outdoors for when you are using the pool. New paint .Large kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and an island, lots of windows with view of the sparkling pool surrounded by landscaping in the backyard.

Huge master bedroom downstairs with a bay window and 2 walking closet. Bathroom has separate shower and garden tub. The other 3 bedrooms are upstairs and game room can be use as a 5th bedroom has closet and doors. Utility room was converted as an office or study. Stairs have hardwood floors and iron rods.

All bedrooms have ceiling fans,2inch blinds on all windows.Quiet neighborhood, close to 121 and tollway.