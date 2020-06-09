All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5081 Ridgecrest Drive

5081 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5081 Ridgecrest Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful house with 3 full bath and 1 half bathroom ,one of the full bathrooms is outdoors for when you are using the pool. New paint .Large kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and an island, lots of windows with view of the sparkling pool surrounded by landscaping in the backyard.
Huge master bedroom downstairs with a bay window and 2 walking closet. Bathroom has separate shower and garden tub. The other 3 bedrooms are upstairs and game room can be use as a 5th bedroom has closet and doors. Utility room was converted as an office or study. Stairs have hardwood floors and iron rods.
All bedrooms have ceiling fans,2inch blinds on all windows.Quiet neighborhood, close to 121 and tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5081 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
5081 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5081 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 5081 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5081 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5081 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5081 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5081 Ridgecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5081 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 5081 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5081 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5081 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5081 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5081 Ridgecrest Drive has a pool.
Does 5081 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5081 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5081 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5081 Ridgecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

