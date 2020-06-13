5073 Nash Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautifully remodeled open concept in a premium location. Within minutes to The Colony Recreation and recreation center, police department, schools and aquatic park. Every inch of this home has been touched with new paint, floors, tile, and much more. 12MM laminate floors though out. Fresh two tone paint. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, island vent,granite counter-tops, deep sink with white shaker cabinets. Separate area for washer dryer and room for pantry. Spa like bathrooms with a free standing vanities, shaker vanity with LED lighting. Shower and tub have new fixtures and tile. New Low-E windows and sliders, HVAC and roof;very low utilities bills with low flow commodes, fixtures and appliances.