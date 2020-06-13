All apartments in The Colony
5073 Nash Drive

5073 Nash Drive
Location

5073 Nash Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled open concept in a premium location. Within minutes to The Colony Recreation and recreation center, police department, schools and aquatic park. Every inch of this home has been touched with new paint, floors, tile, and much more. 12MM laminate floors though out. Fresh two tone paint. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, island vent,granite counter-tops, deep sink with white shaker cabinets. Separate area for washer dryer and room for pantry. Spa like bathrooms with a free standing vanities, shaker vanity with LED lighting. Shower and tub have new fixtures and tile. New Low-E windows and sliders, HVAC and roof;very low utilities bills with low flow commodes, fixtures and appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5073 Nash Drive have any available units?
5073 Nash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5073 Nash Drive have?
Some of 5073 Nash Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5073 Nash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5073 Nash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5073 Nash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5073 Nash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5073 Nash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5073 Nash Drive offers parking.
Does 5073 Nash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5073 Nash Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5073 Nash Drive have a pool?
No, 5073 Nash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5073 Nash Drive have accessible units?
No, 5073 Nash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5073 Nash Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5073 Nash Drive has units with dishwashers.

