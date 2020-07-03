All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 28 2020 at 9:07 PM

5008 Blue Glen Drive

5008 Blue Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Blue Glen Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely one story home, in walking distance of elementary and high school, 5star park and Top Golf! You are sure to love the beautiful ceramic tile floors, along with the newly painted master bedroom and newly remodeled master bathroom. Bright open floor plan including 3bedroom 2bath, and much space for a dining AND office area in the back. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and an exceptionally large living area. Enjoy your summer with the underground pool, and cookouts in the covered patio which include fans and lighting! You'll value the privacy you get with the high wooden fence wrapped around the back yard, and convenience of being minutes away from sam rayburn tollway. Security cameras around home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Blue Glen Drive have any available units?
5008 Blue Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Blue Glen Drive have?
Some of 5008 Blue Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Blue Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Blue Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Blue Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5008 Blue Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5008 Blue Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Blue Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 5008 Blue Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Blue Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Blue Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5008 Blue Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 5008 Blue Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 5008 Blue Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Blue Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Blue Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

