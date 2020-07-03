5008 Blue Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely one story home, in walking distance of elementary and high school, 5star park and Top Golf! You are sure to love the beautiful ceramic tile floors, along with the newly painted master bedroom and newly remodeled master bathroom. Bright open floor plan including 3bedroom 2bath, and much space for a dining AND office area in the back. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, and an exceptionally large living area. Enjoy your summer with the underground pool, and cookouts in the covered patio which include fans and lighting! You'll value the privacy you get with the high wooden fence wrapped around the back yard, and convenience of being minutes away from sam rayburn tollway. Security cameras around home.