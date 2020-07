Amenities

Home sweet home!! Beautifully renovated one story charmer with 3 bedrooms 2 bath, open floor plan. fresh paint, new flooring & carpet, granite, updated bath, and so much more. House has large rooms, built in cabinets in master closet, & open living area. Nice sized yard with an open patio, perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located near community park, water parks, major highways, shopping, and retail. This house has it all! Come see this beauty today!