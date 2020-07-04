All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4631 Nervin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4631 Nervin
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

4631 Nervin

4631 Nervin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4631 Nervin Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this totally remodeled home. This duplex boasts two new sliding glass patio doors, new marble look tile in shower, new granite in bathroom and kitchen. New blinds and appliances. A refrigerator is included with the rental as well. Home also has new carpet, luxury vinyl flooring and new windows are being installed soon. A nice size fenced in backyard is waiting for your patio decor. Easy access to 121 and 10 minutes from the new Granscape area full of restaurants, shops and outdoor entertainment. This home won't last long. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Nervin have any available units?
4631 Nervin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 Nervin have?
Some of 4631 Nervin's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 Nervin currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Nervin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Nervin pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Nervin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4631 Nervin offer parking?
No, 4631 Nervin does not offer parking.
Does 4631 Nervin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Nervin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Nervin have a pool?
No, 4631 Nervin does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Nervin have accessible units?
No, 4631 Nervin does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Nervin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 Nervin has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District