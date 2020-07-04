4631 Nervin

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this totally remodeled home. This duplex boasts two new sliding glass patio doors, new marble look tile in shower, new granite in bathroom and kitchen. New blinds and appliances. A refrigerator is included with the rental as well. Home also has new carpet, luxury vinyl flooring and new windows are being installed soon. A nice size fenced in backyard is waiting for your patio decor. Easy access to 121 and 10 minutes from the new Granscape area full of restaurants, shops and outdoor entertainment. This home won't last long. Come see it today!