4555 W Lake Highlands Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient location minutes to hwy 121 off 423 Main street. Adorable home with three bedrooms and two full baths and new AC . House is located at corner lot with huge yard. Master has his and her sinks with walk in closet. Wood burning fire place to light up warm living area for winter. Move in ready.