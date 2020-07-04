All apartments in The Colony
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

4555 W Lake Highlands Drive

4555 West Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4555 West Lake Highlands Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient location minutes to hwy 121 off 423 Main street. Adorable home with three bedrooms and two full baths and new AC . House is located at corner lot with huge yard. Master has his and her sinks with walk in closet. Wood burning fire place to light up warm living area for winter. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
4555 W Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4555 W Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive offers parking.
Does 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4555 W Lake Highlands Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

