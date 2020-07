Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nicely remodeled half duplex in a popular neighborhood. It features 2 bedrooms and one bath, ceramic tile in living area, hallway, bathroom and kitchen . Carpet in the bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout the property. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Recently installed windows, two sliding glass patio doors and the HVAC system. Easy access to Sam Rayburn tollway.