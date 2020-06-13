4509 Newport Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BACK ON THE MARKET! Come see this beautiful home with over $40K in upgrades! Starting with interior paint, granite countertops, wood plank ceramic tile flooring, new carpet, new roof, new double oven, and much much more! The home features bright and open living spaces with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths.

Located in a quiet neighborhood directly off of Main Street and HWY 121 giving easy access to everything this area has to offer including grocery stores, restaurants, retail shopping, and all kinds of entertainment. All of this within a short drive or walk! Not to mention its close proximity to major headquarters such as Toyota, Ericsson, Liberty Mutual, etc...

This home you must see to believe!!