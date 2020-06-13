All apartments in The Colony
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM

4509 Chapman Street

4509 Chapman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4509 Chapman Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME! *More photos coming soon* Please excuse the remodeling. Features include: Mud bench, corner coffee bar, ceiling cedar beam, NEW paint outside and inside throughout the whole property, wood laminate floors, granite countertops, Custom cedar shelves in the bathroom and above the coffee, New custom mud bench in mudroom (will be painted white with a stained bench), property is located right across the park, has a larger backyard with an outdoor storage building, FRIDGE INCLUDED! Property will be ready for Nov. 1st move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Chapman Street have any available units?
4509 Chapman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 Chapman Street have?
Some of 4509 Chapman Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 Chapman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Chapman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Chapman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4509 Chapman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 4509 Chapman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4509 Chapman Street offers parking.
Does 4509 Chapman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 Chapman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Chapman Street have a pool?
No, 4509 Chapman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Chapman Street have accessible units?
No, 4509 Chapman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Chapman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4509 Chapman Street has units with dishwashers.

