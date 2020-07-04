All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 7 2020

4504 Keys Drive

4504 Keys Drive
Location

4504 Keys Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath home on quiet street. Clean and bright, freshly painted, with new range and gorgeous high-end, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large formals and cozy den with wood burning fireplace just off the kitchen. Excellent floorplan for entertaining! Enjoy nearby parks, playgrounds, hike + bike trails and all that Lake Lewisville has to offer. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Nebraska Furniture Mart! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. BYO refrigerator and washer-dryer. Submit TAR application, signed criteria form, last 2 paystubs. Application fee paid to mysmartmove.com for credit screening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Keys Drive have any available units?
4504 Keys Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Keys Drive have?
Some of 4504 Keys Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Keys Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Keys Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Keys Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Keys Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Keys Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Keys Drive offers parking.
Does 4504 Keys Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4504 Keys Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Keys Drive have a pool?
No, 4504 Keys Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Keys Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Keys Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Keys Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Keys Drive has units with dishwashers.

