4504 Keys Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath home on quiet street. Clean and bright, freshly painted, with new range and gorgeous high-end, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large formals and cozy den with wood burning fireplace just off the kitchen. Excellent floorplan for entertaining! Enjoy nearby parks, playgrounds, hike + bike trails and all that Lake Lewisville has to offer. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Nebraska Furniture Mart! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. BYO refrigerator and washer-dryer. Submit TAR application, signed criteria form, last 2 paystubs. Application fee paid to mysmartmove.com for credit screening.