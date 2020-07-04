4504 Keys Drive

Amenities
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath home on quiet street. Clean and bright, freshly painted, with new range and gorgeous high-end, luxury vinyl plank flooring. Large formals and cozy den with wood burning fireplace just off the kitchen. Excellent floorplan for entertaining! Enjoy nearby parks, playgrounds, hike + bike trails and all that Lake Lewisville has to offer. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Nebraska Furniture Mart! Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. BYO refrigerator and washer-dryer. Submit TAR application, signed criteria form, last 2 paystubs. Application fee paid to mysmartmove.com for credit screening.