4444 Jenkins St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Incredible patio home with large back yard with new fence nestled into an established neighborhood. Perfect open concept floor plan. Living room with wood burning fireplace, beautiful flooring and ceiling fan. Kitchen with bright windows, pantry, plenty of counters and cabinets and tasteful flooring. Three bedrooms each with nice sized closets and cozy carpet. Bathroom with tub and shower combination, updated hardware and pretty vanity. Three car driveway and single car garage. The home is located 15 min to grandscape area, legacy east and west, large companies such as Toyota and Hilti etc. 10 min to 121. Pets are case by case fees may apply.