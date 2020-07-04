All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 4444 Jenkins St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
4444 Jenkins St
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:29 PM

4444 Jenkins St

4444 Jenkins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4444 Jenkins Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Incredible patio home with large back yard with new fence nestled into an established neighborhood. Perfect open concept floor plan. Living room with wood burning fireplace, beautiful flooring and ceiling fan. Kitchen with bright windows, pantry, plenty of counters and cabinets and tasteful flooring. Three bedrooms each with nice sized closets and cozy carpet. Bathroom with tub and shower combination, updated hardware and pretty vanity. Three car driveway and single car garage. The home is located 15 min to grandscape area, legacy east and west, large companies such as Toyota and Hilti etc. 10 min to 121. Pets are case by case fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Jenkins St have any available units?
4444 Jenkins St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Jenkins St have?
Some of 4444 Jenkins St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Jenkins St currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Jenkins St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Jenkins St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 Jenkins St is pet friendly.
Does 4444 Jenkins St offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Jenkins St offers parking.
Does 4444 Jenkins St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 Jenkins St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Jenkins St have a pool?
No, 4444 Jenkins St does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Jenkins St have accessible units?
No, 4444 Jenkins St does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Jenkins St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 Jenkins St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District