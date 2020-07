Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled home with an open and spacious floor plan from the kitchen to living room. Kitchen has upgraded counter tops and stainless steel appliances! The bathrooms are updated with granite counter tops and master bath has frameless glass shower enclosures. This home is near the schools, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Top Golf, and many of the new headquarters and Legacy West. Home is ready for immediate move in!