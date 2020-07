Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in great location. Easy access to 121, 423, 35 and Tollway. 3 bedrooms, with Master split from other rooms, open living area, fantastic covered backyard for great outdoor entertainment. Electronic gate for backyard and garage access. Some minor updates are still being done and should be finished by the beginning of the lease. New appliances and lots of other updates. Please note that tenants will not have access to shed in the backyard.