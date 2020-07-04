4165 Fryer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and tastefully remodeled brick home nestled in a quiet and wonderful neighborhood in The Colony. Completely remodeled with wonderful details such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring and painting throughout, and refinished surfaces. The living areas are perfect for entertaining with the spacious areas and high ceilings. Tons of natural light. A fantastically spacious master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. A spacious backyard perfect for the dogs and kids to run around. Conveniently located near Main St leading to 121 for an easy commute.