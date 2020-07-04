All apartments in The Colony
4165 Fryer Street

Location

4165 Fryer Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and tastefully remodeled brick home nestled in a quiet and wonderful neighborhood in The Colony. Completely remodeled with wonderful details such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring and painting throughout, and refinished surfaces. The living areas are perfect for entertaining with the spacious areas and high ceilings. Tons of natural light. A fantastically spacious master bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. A spacious backyard perfect for the dogs and kids to run around. Conveniently located near Main St leading to 121 for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

