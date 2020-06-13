All apartments in The Colony
413 Winehart Street

413 Winehart St · No Longer Available
Location

413 Winehart St, The Colony, TX 75056
Stewart Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
media room
Welcome to this custom-built west facing American Legend home. Downstairs you will enjoy nailed down hardwoods, an executive study with double doors, formal dining room, granite counters stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop, pantry, spacious utility room, all open plan to the family room with a double stacked ceiling. Master retreat with luxury bathroom including a garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities, and large walk-in closet. Desirable downstairs guest suite with full bath. Upstairs you will find a completely wired media room, a game room, and two additional bedrooms. Backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining and features an extended patio with natural gas connection for barbeque.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Winehart Street have any available units?
413 Winehart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Winehart Street have?
Some of 413 Winehart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Winehart Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 Winehart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Winehart Street pet-friendly?
No, 413 Winehart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 413 Winehart Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 Winehart Street offers parking.
Does 413 Winehart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Winehart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Winehart Street have a pool?
No, 413 Winehart Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 Winehart Street have accessible units?
No, 413 Winehart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Winehart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Winehart Street has units with dishwashers.

