413 Winehart Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill guest suite media room

Welcome to this custom-built west facing American Legend home. Downstairs you will enjoy nailed down hardwoods, an executive study with double doors, formal dining room, granite counters stainless steel appliances, and gas cooktop, pantry, spacious utility room, all open plan to the family room with a double stacked ceiling. Master retreat with luxury bathroom including a garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities, and large walk-in closet. Desirable downstairs guest suite with full bath. Upstairs you will find a completely wired media room, a game room, and two additional bedrooms. Backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining and features an extended patio with natural gas connection for barbeque.