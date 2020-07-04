4125 Caldwell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bath, very light and bright home with fantastic layout. Large and open living and dining space feel very inviting with vaulted ceilings and tile floors. Over-sized Master retreat with double sinks and walk-in closet. Large open living areas with Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Over-sized pantry and separate Washer/Dryer area. Fenced backyard has patio,2 car rear-entry garage. Close to schools, parks and shopping.



**Lease with Option to Buy **