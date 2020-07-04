All apartments in The Colony
4125 Caldwell Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

4125 Caldwell Ave

4125 Caldwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Caldwell Avenue, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 full bath, very light and bright home with fantastic layout. Large and open living and dining space feel very inviting with vaulted ceilings and tile floors. Over-sized Master retreat with double sinks and walk-in closet. Large open living areas with Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Over-sized pantry and separate Washer/Dryer area. Fenced backyard has patio,2 car rear-entry garage. Close to schools, parks and shopping.

**Lease with Option to Buy **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Caldwell Ave have any available units?
4125 Caldwell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Caldwell Ave have?
Some of 4125 Caldwell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Caldwell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Caldwell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Caldwell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Caldwell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Caldwell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Caldwell Ave offers parking.
Does 4125 Caldwell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Caldwell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Caldwell Ave have a pool?
No, 4125 Caldwell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Caldwell Ave have accessible units?
No, 4125 Caldwell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Caldwell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4125 Caldwell Ave has units with dishwashers.

