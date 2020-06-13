4121 Driscoll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this wonderful 4 BR home in great location near lake! Features Wood Laminate and Ceramic tile flooring throughout, Recent Paint, Spacious family and dining rooms, Large eat-in kitchen with Stainless appliances, plus Separate Utility, and 2 car Garage with room for Storage. Master suite boasts Double Sinks and Walk-in Closet. 4th BR also makes nice study. Backyard has extended patio for entertaining. Location offers easy commute as well as convenience to shopping, dining, parks and schools!