4120 Caldwell Avenue

Cute 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom Home in Lewisville ISD! This home is in a quiet little neighborhood just MINUTES from the lake! All appliances in the kitchen included and a fireplace to cozy up to. Definitely has the at-home feel. Walk-in closet int he Master! a covered back porch and good sized back yard perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
