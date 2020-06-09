4120 Caldwell Avenue

Amenities

Cute 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom Home in Lewisville ISD! This home is in a quiet little neighborhood just MINUTES from the lake! All appliances in the kitchen included and a fireplace to cozy up to. Definitely has the at-home feel. Walk-in closet int he Master! a covered back porch and good sized back yard perfect for entertaining! Schedule your showing today!