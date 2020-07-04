3953 Creek Hollow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Highly desirable location; City living with backing to a creek with load of trees for privacy & country living. 3 Bedrooms 2 bath on the first floor with 2 living areas, separate dining and granite breakfast bar in the kitchen. Huge 19' x 16' room on the 2nd floor could be used as 4th bedroom or game-exercise room, study or medica room. Patio with Sun setter retractable awning backs up to a serene view of Corp of Engineer Creek-preserve is designed for outdoor pleasure and privacy. Large backyard with side shed for extra storage. Natural skylight in the kitchen with recessive lighting. Tons of storage with walk-in attic space. Home is located minutes from new Toyota facility and Nebraska super mall off 121.