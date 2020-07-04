All apartments in The Colony
3953 Creek Hollow Way

3953 Creek Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

3953 Creek Hollow Way, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Highly desirable location; City living with backing to a creek with load of trees for privacy & country living. 3 Bedrooms 2 bath on the first floor with 2 living areas, separate dining and granite breakfast bar in the kitchen. Huge 19' x 16' room on the 2nd floor could be used as 4th bedroom or game-exercise room, study or medica room. Patio with Sun setter retractable awning backs up to a serene view of Corp of Engineer Creek-preserve is designed for outdoor pleasure and privacy. Large backyard with side shed for extra storage. Natural skylight in the kitchen with recessive lighting. Tons of storage with walk-in attic space. Home is located minutes from new Toyota facility and Nebraska super mall off 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Creek Hollow Way have any available units?
3953 Creek Hollow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 Creek Hollow Way have?
Some of 3953 Creek Hollow Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 Creek Hollow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Creek Hollow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Creek Hollow Way pet-friendly?
No, 3953 Creek Hollow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3953 Creek Hollow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Creek Hollow Way offers parking.
Does 3953 Creek Hollow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 Creek Hollow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Creek Hollow Way have a pool?
No, 3953 Creek Hollow Way does not have a pool.
Does 3953 Creek Hollow Way have accessible units?
No, 3953 Creek Hollow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Creek Hollow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 Creek Hollow Way has units with dishwashers.

