3748 Birmington

Amenities
Stunning 4 bedroom home with formal dining, gameroom and media room in the sought after master planned Tribute community. Kitchen features huge Island, white cabinets, granite, gas cooktop, SS appliances and opens to 2-story family room with gas fireplace. Private master down with double sink vanity, garden tub and WI closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms, gameroom and media up. Gorgeous handscraped wood flooring, iron spindles, decorative lighting and beautiful shutters. Large backyard with open patio. Community pool, splash park, playground, miles of nature trails, lighted trails, 2 golf courses, PRESTWICK STEM Academy! Yard maintenance included.