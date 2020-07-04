All apartments in The Colony
3748 Birmington

Location

3748 Birmington, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
media room
Stunning 4 bedroom home with formal dining, gameroom and media room in the sought after master planned Tribute community. Kitchen features huge Island, white cabinets, granite, gas cooktop, SS appliances and opens to 2-story family room with gas fireplace. Private master down with double sink vanity, garden tub and WI closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms, gameroom and media up. Gorgeous handscraped wood flooring, iron spindles, decorative lighting and beautiful shutters. Large backyard with open patio. Community pool, splash park, playground, miles of nature trails, lighted trails, 2 golf courses, PRESTWICK STEM Academy! Yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Birmington have any available units?
3748 Birmington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 Birmington have?
Some of 3748 Birmington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 Birmington currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Birmington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Birmington pet-friendly?
No, 3748 Birmington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3748 Birmington offer parking?
Yes, 3748 Birmington offers parking.
Does 3748 Birmington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3748 Birmington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Birmington have a pool?
Yes, 3748 Birmington has a pool.
Does 3748 Birmington have accessible units?
No, 3748 Birmington does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Birmington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3748 Birmington has units with dishwashers.

