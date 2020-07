Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available for immediate move-in. Beautiful updated renovated custom home just feet away from the golf course, range and lake. High end area of The Colony with a park at the end of the street. Nice in ground swimming pool with relaxing waterfall. Granite countertops installed in the kitchen and wet areas. Will not last. Put in your application today before it is gone.