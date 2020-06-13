3717 Ladybank

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

WILL INSTALL REAL WOOD PLANTATION SHUTTERS (4.5 inch louvers clear view) IN ALL WINDOWS BY END OF JULY! BRAND NEW energy-efficient Grand Home with spectacular water views! Stunning home with gorgeous solid wood fully covering first floor, and beautifully curved wrought iron rails and staircase. Bay windows in large master suite. Tons of living spaces. Lots of upgrades. MUST SEE to appreciate all the extras! Lake living with loads of amenities in the highly sought after golf, resort style community of The Tribute! Only 15 minutes to Legacy West corporate headquarters. Perfectly situated in the private cul-de-sac, lakeside jogging trail and lake access just steps away. Make your home a retreat! NEVER OCCUPIED.