Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:51 PM

3717 Ladybank

3717 Ladybank · No Longer Available
Location

3717 Ladybank, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
WILL INSTALL REAL WOOD PLANTATION SHUTTERS (4.5 inch louvers clear view) IN ALL WINDOWS BY END OF JULY! BRAND NEW energy-efficient Grand Home with spectacular water views! Stunning home with gorgeous solid wood fully covering first floor, and beautifully curved wrought iron rails and staircase. Bay windows in large master suite. Tons of living spaces. Lots of upgrades. MUST SEE to appreciate all the extras! Lake living with loads of amenities in the highly sought after golf, resort style community of The Tribute! Only 15 minutes to Legacy West corporate headquarters. Perfectly situated in the private cul-de-sac, lakeside jogging trail and lake access just steps away. Make your home a retreat! NEVER OCCUPIED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 Ladybank have any available units?
3717 Ladybank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 Ladybank have?
Some of 3717 Ladybank's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 Ladybank currently offering any rent specials?
3717 Ladybank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 Ladybank pet-friendly?
No, 3717 Ladybank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 3717 Ladybank offer parking?
No, 3717 Ladybank does not offer parking.
Does 3717 Ladybank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 Ladybank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 Ladybank have a pool?
No, 3717 Ladybank does not have a pool.
Does 3717 Ladybank have accessible units?
No, 3717 Ladybank does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 Ladybank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 Ladybank has units with dishwashers.

