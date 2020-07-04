All apartments in The Colony
2472 King Arthur Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2472 King Arthur Boulevard

2472 King Arthur Blvd
Location

2472 King Arthur Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
Spectacular like new townhome in the heart of Castle Hills! Beautifully designed with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, gameroom and 2 car garage, almost 2,200 sqft open floorplan with a stunning view to the courtyard. Entire downstairs has extensive hand scraped hardwood floors, modern granite kitchen, luxurious master bath, tankless hot water heater, covered patio & many other fabulous custom features. Certified Green & energy efficiency. Walk to amazing restaurants & bars, shops, water parks, lakes. Hurry…at this price, it won’t last long! AVAILABLE 4.15.19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 King Arthur Boulevard have any available units?
2472 King Arthur Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 2472 King Arthur Boulevard have?
Some of 2472 King Arthur Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472 King Arthur Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2472 King Arthur Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 King Arthur Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2472 King Arthur Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 2472 King Arthur Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2472 King Arthur Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2472 King Arthur Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2472 King Arthur Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 King Arthur Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2472 King Arthur Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2472 King Arthur Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2472 King Arthur Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 King Arthur Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2472 King Arthur Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

