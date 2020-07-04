2453 Siskiyou Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Prime location! Tons of exciting new development going on in the area. Brand NEW, never lived in townhome. Beautiful 3rd floor second Master with a patio. Unique floor plan- 2 rooms downstairs to add privacy. Perfect for a growing family or corporate roommates. Middle floor living, dining, and kitchen with master suite. Beautiful floors throughout. Brand new stainless appliances and shades. Washer and dryer included as well as fridge. Smart home wired and ready. Minutes from stonebriar, shops at legacy, legacy west, or frisco Star, and the new Grandscape! Doesn’t get more central than this. Right off Hwy 121 and Old denton! Must See!