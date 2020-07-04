All apartments in The Colony
2453 Siskiyou Street

2453 Siskiyou St · No Longer Available
Location

2453 Siskiyou St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Prime location! Tons of exciting new development going on in the area. Brand NEW, never lived in townhome. Beautiful 3rd floor second Master with a patio. Unique floor plan- 2 rooms downstairs to add privacy. Perfect for a growing family or corporate roommates. Middle floor living, dining, and kitchen with master suite. Beautiful floors throughout. Brand new stainless appliances and shades. Washer and dryer included as well as fridge. Smart home wired and ready. Minutes from stonebriar, shops at legacy, legacy west, or frisco Star, and the new Grandscape! Doesn’t get more central than this. Right off Hwy 121 and Old denton! Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 Siskiyou Street have any available units?
2453 Siskiyou Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 2453 Siskiyou Street have?
Some of 2453 Siskiyou Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 Siskiyou Street currently offering any rent specials?
2453 Siskiyou Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 Siskiyou Street pet-friendly?
No, 2453 Siskiyou Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 2453 Siskiyou Street offer parking?
Yes, 2453 Siskiyou Street offers parking.
Does 2453 Siskiyou Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2453 Siskiyou Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 Siskiyou Street have a pool?
No, 2453 Siskiyou Street does not have a pool.
Does 2453 Siskiyou Street have accessible units?
No, 2453 Siskiyou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 Siskiyou Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 Siskiyou Street has units with dishwashers.

