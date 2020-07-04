All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 2433 Siskiyou Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
2433 Siskiyou Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

2433 Siskiyou Street

2433 Siskiyou St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2433 Siskiyou St, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
NEVER BEFORE LIVED IN, BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This gorgeous D R Horton town home has it all including location. 10 minutes to Stonebriar Mall, Shops at Willow Bend, Shops at Legacy, Costco, Pinstack, 14 minutes to Target and Walmart and less than 20 minutes to Toyota Music Factory! Open layout, chef style kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, refrigerator to stay all overlooking the expansive living room complete with modern stone fireplace and light grey wood flooring. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom so the layout is perfect for any accommodations. Huge master with vaulted ceilings and massive luxury bathroom. Third floor with third bedroom and a large sized patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Siskiyou Street have any available units?
2433 Siskiyou Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Siskiyou Street have?
Some of 2433 Siskiyou Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Siskiyou Street currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Siskiyou Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Siskiyou Street pet-friendly?
No, 2433 Siskiyou Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 2433 Siskiyou Street offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Siskiyou Street offers parking.
Does 2433 Siskiyou Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Siskiyou Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Siskiyou Street have a pool?
No, 2433 Siskiyou Street does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Siskiyou Street have accessible units?
No, 2433 Siskiyou Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Siskiyou Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Siskiyou Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District