2433 Siskiyou Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

NEVER BEFORE LIVED IN, BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! This gorgeous D R Horton town home has it all including location. 10 minutes to Stonebriar Mall, Shops at Willow Bend, Shops at Legacy, Costco, Pinstack, 14 minutes to Target and Walmart and less than 20 minutes to Toyota Music Factory! Open layout, chef style kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, refrigerator to stay all overlooking the expansive living room complete with modern stone fireplace and light grey wood flooring. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom so the layout is perfect for any accommodations. Huge master with vaulted ceilings and massive luxury bathroom. Third floor with third bedroom and a large sized patio.