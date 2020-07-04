2432 Magalia Lane

Amenities
A brand new, never lived-in town home with an exceptional floor plan, 4 bedroom, 3.1 baths.
Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room with an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.
2nd floor offers large master suite with two additional bedrooms and laundry room (Washer-Dryer Included).
A huge, private 4th bedroom located on the 3rd level offers an amazing balcony for a relaxation.
Great location, close to major Freeways (Hwy 121, I-35, Dallas Pkwy). The landlord pays for HOA dues.