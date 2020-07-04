All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2432 Magalia Lane

2432 Magalia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Magalia Ln, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
A brand new, never lived-in town home with an exceptional floor plan, 4 bedroom, 3.1 baths.
Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room with an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.
2nd floor offers large master suite with two additional bedrooms and laundry room (Washer-Dryer Included).
A huge, private 4th bedroom located on the 3rd level offers an amazing balcony for a relaxation.
Great location, close to major Freeways (Hwy 121, I-35, Dallas Pkwy). The landlord pays for HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Magalia Lane have any available units?
2432 Magalia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Magalia Lane have?
Some of 2432 Magalia Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Magalia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Magalia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Magalia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Magalia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 2432 Magalia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Magalia Lane offers parking.
Does 2432 Magalia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 Magalia Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Magalia Lane have a pool?
No, 2432 Magalia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Magalia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2432 Magalia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Magalia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Magalia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

