2432 Magalia Lane

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

A brand new, never lived-in town home with an exceptional floor plan, 4 bedroom, 3.1 baths.

Beautiful hardwood flooring in living room with an eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops & SS appliances.

2nd floor offers large master suite with two additional bedrooms and laundry room (Washer-Dryer Included).

A huge, private 4th bedroom located on the 3rd level offers an amazing balcony for a relaxation.

Great location, close to major Freeways (Hwy 121, I-35, Dallas Pkwy). The landlord pays for HOA dues.