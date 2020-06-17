All apartments in Temple
Find more places like 833 Karey Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
833 Karey Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

833 Karey Dr

833 Karey Drive · (254) 933-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

833 Karey Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 833 Karey Dr · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1598 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with almost 1600 square feet located in Canyon Ridge, only minutes to Scott & White, restaurants and shopping. The late 2016 home boasts a large open living room, dining room and kitchen, as well as a privacy-fenced backyard great for entertaining. This home features a top of the line kitchen with granite counter tops,a beautiful tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. It leases for $1595 per month, with a $1400 deposit. No smoking, but small pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this wonderful home.

(RLNE5632684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Karey Dr have any available units?
833 Karey Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Karey Dr have?
Some of 833 Karey Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Karey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
833 Karey Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Karey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Karey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 833 Karey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 833 Karey Dr does offer parking.
Does 833 Karey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Karey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Karey Dr have a pool?
No, 833 Karey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 833 Karey Dr have accessible units?
No, 833 Karey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Karey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Karey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 833 Karey Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms
Temple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Apartments with Pool
Temple Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Belton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity