833 Karey Dr

LARGE 3 BEDROOM, CONVENIENT TO SCOTT & WHITE - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with almost 1600 square feet located in Canyon Ridge, only minutes to Scott & White, restaurants and shopping. The late 2016 home boasts a large open living room, dining room and kitchen, as well as a privacy-fenced backyard great for entertaining. This home features a top of the line kitchen with granite counter tops,a beautiful tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. It leases for $1595 per month, with a $1400 deposit. No smoking, but small pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this wonderful home.



