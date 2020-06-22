10016 Fantail Lane

Amenities
Quiet cul de sec backing up to open green space. Downstairs offers a large open living space with a study and a half bath. Kitchen/Dining combo complete with island and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs you will find an additional living area and split floorplan providing 2 bedrooms and a full bath on one side and an oversized master bedroom and bath on the other. This master bedroom offers plenty of space for any sized furniture along with a great sized walk-in closet and balcony access. The master bath boasts marble garden tub and separate stand up shower with double vanity. Walking distance to High Point Elementary and a stone's throw from the brand new Lake Belton High School!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 7/17/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
