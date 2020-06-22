All apartments in Temple
Find more places like 10016 Fantail Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
10016 Fantail Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:00 PM

10016 Fantail Lane

10016 Fantail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10016 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet cul de sec backing up to open green space. Downstairs offers a large open living space with a study and a half bath. Kitchen/Dining combo complete with island and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs you will find an additional living area and split floorplan providing 2 bedrooms and a full bath on one side and an oversized master bedroom and bath on the other. This master bedroom offers plenty of space for any sized furniture along with a great sized walk-in closet and balcony access. The master bath boasts marble garden tub and separate stand up shower with double vanity. Walking distance to High Point Elementary and a stone's throw from the brand new Lake Belton High School!

Photos will be added soon.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 7/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10016 Fantail Lane have any available units?
10016 Fantail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 10016 Fantail Lane have?
Some of 10016 Fantail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10016 Fantail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10016 Fantail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10016 Fantail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10016 Fantail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10016 Fantail Lane offer parking?
No, 10016 Fantail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10016 Fantail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10016 Fantail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10016 Fantail Lane have a pool?
No, 10016 Fantail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10016 Fantail Lane have accessible units?
No, 10016 Fantail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10016 Fantail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10016 Fantail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504
Oaks at Creekside
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms
Temple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Apartments with Pool
Temple Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Belton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University