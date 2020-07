Amenities

Completely updated and remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath home with neutral paint and granite countertops! This home is on a large corner lot with fenced back yard and no back neighbors! The master bedroom has an extra room which is perfect for an extra den or office, etc. This one won't last long! Ready for move in! Please see tenant criteria in HAR MLS site attachments.