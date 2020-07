Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub package receiving

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! This fashionable community, located just North of Houston close to the Woodlands, offers an exceptional array of upscale luxury features and desired amenities in one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our masterful attention to detail and craftsmanship is meticulously built into each home ...With large and open green spaces, a hi-tech cardio fitness training center, resort-style pool with Wi-Fi sundeck, Vintage Arcade Games, elegant lighting and finishes, along with the finest dining, and shopping nearby... Waterstone is THE place to call home!!!