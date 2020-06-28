All apartments in Spring
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:31 PM

Broadstone Harmony

Open Now until 6pm
2625 Harmony Park Crossing · (832) 981-5096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up To 4 Weeks Free On 1 Or 2 Bedrooms! 6-15 Month Lease Terms Available! Apply NOW & Pay Only $99 App/Admin Fee. $0 Dep With Approved Credit!
Location

2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX 77386

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2025 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 1215 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,184

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 0613 · Avail. Oct 23

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0438 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 0131 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 0637 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadstone Harmony.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
elevator
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
Located in North Houston, Harmony Park is located just off the Grand Parkway and Rayford Road. This thriving new community provides a brand new HEB grocery store as well as upscale shopping, dining & more, all within walking distance. We are minutes away from The Woodlands Mall, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Exxon Mobil, several major hospitals, outpatient surgical centers & other healthcare facilities. Families in Harmony Park attend schools in the highly acclaimed Conroe ISD.

Offering unique 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, we’ve filled every interior with all of the in-home features you love. This includes stainless Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, full-size washer dryer, garden tub & walk-in shower.

Our well-planned community amenities include 24/7 access to a state of the art fitness center with Precor equipment, free weights & a Fitness On Demand studio. Enjoy year-round relaxation at the resort-style pool with our poolside cabanas, fire pits, outdoor kitchen pavilion & TV lounge area. Other amenities include complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, Wi-Fi Café, pet park with pet washing station, billiard, media center & more.

Treat yourself to the home of your dreams and visit our apartments in Spring, TX today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Options! Ample first come first serve parking or ask about adding a spacious tuck under carport or tuck under garages! Parking spaces range from $65 to $135. Please call for parking information. Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $65/month, Detached garage: $135/month.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $135/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadstone Harmony have any available units?
Broadstone Harmony has 12 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadstone Harmony have?
Some of Broadstone Harmony's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadstone Harmony currently offering any rent specials?
Broadstone Harmony is offering the following rent specials: Up To 4 Weeks Free On 1 Or 2 Bedrooms! 6-15 Month Lease Terms Available! Apply NOW & Pay Only $99 App/Admin Fee. $0 Dep With Approved Credit!
Is Broadstone Harmony pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadstone Harmony is pet friendly.
Does Broadstone Harmony offer parking?
Yes, Broadstone Harmony offers parking.
Does Broadstone Harmony have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadstone Harmony offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadstone Harmony have a pool?
Yes, Broadstone Harmony has a pool.
Does Broadstone Harmony have accessible units?
No, Broadstone Harmony does not have accessible units.
Does Broadstone Harmony have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadstone Harmony has units with dishwashers.
