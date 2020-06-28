Broadstone Harmony

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage internet access media room package receiving trash valet elevator bbq/grill business center courtyard

Located in North Houston, Harmony Park is located just off the Grand Parkway and Rayford Road. This thriving new community provides a brand new HEB grocery store as well as upscale shopping, dining & more, all within walking distance. We are minutes away from The Woodlands Mall, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Exxon Mobil, several major hospitals, outpatient surgical centers & other healthcare facilities. Families in Harmony Park attend schools in the highly acclaimed Conroe ISD.



Offering unique 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, we’ve filled every interior with all of the in-home features you love. This includes stainless Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, full-size washer dryer, garden tub & walk-in shower.



Our well-planned community amenities include 24/7 access to a state of the art fitness center with Precor equipment, free weights & a Fitness On Demand studio. Enjoy year-round relaxation at the resort-style pool with our poolside cabanas, fire pits, outdoor kitchen pavilion & TV lounge area. Other amenities include complimentary Starbucks coffee bar, Wi-Fi Café, pet park with pet washing station, billiard, media center & more.



Treat yourself to the home of your dreams and visit our apartments in Spring, TX today!