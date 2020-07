Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments game room internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

The good life just got an upgrade. At Abbey at Spring Town Center, you can enjoy all the comforts of a luxuriously appointed, amenity-rich residence right on the Grand Parkway, just minutes from the new Exxon Energy Campus. A rare find in the heart of growing North Houston, Spring Town Center boasts exclusive, resort-style perks and is ideally located near shops, restaurants, entertainment, and more, a half hour's drive from downtown. Go beyond good... live the grand life at Abbey at Spring Town Center.