All apartments in Selma
Find more places like 8918 Harbour Town.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Selma, TX
/
8918 Harbour Town
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8918 Harbour Town

8918 Harbour Town · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Selma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8918 Harbour Town, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

ceiling fan
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 2 story home. This property features family room off the kitchen, eat-in dining, formal dining room, all bedrooms upstairs with an additional loft area. Open kitchen with all appliances including the refrigerator, lots of cabinets and counter space. Spacious master suite with ceiling fan. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, stand up shower and has plenty of natural lighting. Large back yard with privacy fence and mature trees that provide lots of shade.
For questions concerning this listing please contact the office at (210)482-3245 Twilla
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 Harbour Town have any available units?
8918 Harbour Town doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
Is 8918 Harbour Town currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Harbour Town is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 Harbour Town pet-friendly?
No, 8918 Harbour Town is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Selma.
Does 8918 Harbour Town offer parking?
No, 8918 Harbour Town does not offer parking.
Does 8918 Harbour Town have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 Harbour Town does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 Harbour Town have a pool?
No, 8918 Harbour Town does not have a pool.
Does 8918 Harbour Town have accessible units?
No, 8918 Harbour Town does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 Harbour Town have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 Harbour Town does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 Harbour Town have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 Harbour Town does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl
Selma, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Selma 2 BedroomsSelma Apartments with Balconies
Selma Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSelma Apartments with Parking
Selma Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District