Home
/
Selma, TX
/
477 AUBURN PARK
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

477 AUBURN PARK

477 Auburn Park · No Longer Available
Location

477 Auburn Park, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
477 AUBURN PARK Available 10/06/19 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Selma, Tx - Newer built two story home in Selma, Tx! 3 beds, 2 full baths and 1 half bath, 1830 sq ft. Nearby schools include Laura Ingalls Wilder Intermediate School, Ray D Corbett J High School and Samuel Clemens High School.

Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18
Security Deposit: $1375
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)

-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/
(Application fees are non-refundable)
After you apply; the application process will begin.
Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.
This will be on 10/06/2019.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE3771030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 AUBURN PARK have any available units?
477 AUBURN PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
Is 477 AUBURN PARK currently offering any rent specials?
477 AUBURN PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 AUBURN PARK pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 AUBURN PARK is pet friendly.
Does 477 AUBURN PARK offer parking?
No, 477 AUBURN PARK does not offer parking.
Does 477 AUBURN PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 AUBURN PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 AUBURN PARK have a pool?
No, 477 AUBURN PARK does not have a pool.
Does 477 AUBURN PARK have accessible units?
No, 477 AUBURN PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 477 AUBURN PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 AUBURN PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 AUBURN PARK have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 AUBURN PARK does not have units with air conditioning.
