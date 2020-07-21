Amenities

pet friendly

477 AUBURN PARK Available 10/06/19 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Selma, Tx - Newer built two story home in Selma, Tx! 3 beds, 2 full baths and 1 half bath, 1830 sq ft. Nearby schools include Laura Ingalls Wilder Intermediate School, Ray D Corbett J High School and Samuel Clemens High School.



Application Fee: $60 per person over the age of 18

Security Deposit: $1375

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable)



-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/

(Application fees are non-refundable)

After you apply; the application process will begin.

Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on 10/06/2019.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/combined income, ok), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



