Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym pool

Beautiful home near Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston, BAMC and IH35. This well maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom includes a large office office/study and open living/dining area. Master towards the back for additional privacy. Two other bedrooms are towards the front of house and share a full bath. You'll love evenings our weekends in the private backyard and covered patio. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher and microwave.