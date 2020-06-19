All apartments in Selma
16802 Showdown Path - 4

16802 Showdown Path · No Longer Available
Location

16802 Showdown Path, Selma, TX 78154

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 story townhome style conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite counter-tops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard. Stained concrete flooring on the first floor with carpet upstairs. 1 car garage with garage door opener.
Prefer no more than 1 pet.
Photos are of a similar unit.
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES. VACATE DATE IS 5/19/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 have any available units?
16802 Showdown Path - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Selma, TX.
What amenities does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 have?
Some of 16802 Showdown Path - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16802 Showdown Path - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
16802 Showdown Path - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16802 Showdown Path - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16802 Showdown Path - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 16802 Showdown Path - 4 does offer parking.
Does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16802 Showdown Path - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 have a pool?
No, 16802 Showdown Path - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 have accessible units?
No, 16802 Showdown Path - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16802 Showdown Path - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16802 Showdown Path - 4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16802 Showdown Path - 4 has units with air conditioning.
