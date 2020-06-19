16802 Showdown Path - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2 story townhome style conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston and area malls. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite counter-tops and all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard. Stained concrete flooring on the first floor with carpet upstairs. 1 car garage with garage door opener.

Prefer no more than 1 pet.

Photos are of a similar unit.

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES. VACATE DATE IS 5/19/20