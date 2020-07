Amenities

Lovely corner lot, two story with 4 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths with Game Room Upstairs. Master Downstairs with Tray Ceiling with Walk in Closet. Large Kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances. 42 inch Upper Cabinets with Crown Molding. Three Bedrooms Upstairs with Large Game Room. Open Floor Plan. Zoned for the new Veterans Memorial High School. Immediate access to Stone Oak, Rolling Oaks Mall and military bases. This is a must see!!