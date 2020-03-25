3908 WHISPER PT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious home is quietly tucked away in a great Cibolo neighborhood. Home is conveniently located on a Cul-De-Sac and backs up to a greenbelt for ultimate privacy. Home is large and has open eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space and walk-in pantry. Upstairs the master suite is very large with large master bathroom with garden tub and double vanities. Upstairs loft can serve as a secondary living space for family gatherings. Close to Randolph AFB and the Forum. Home will be a pleasure to live in.