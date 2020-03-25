All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 5257 Brookline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
5257 Brookline
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

5257 Brookline

5257 Brookline · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms. With easy care ceramic tile flooring in the large kitchen, breakfast area and baths, plus wood flooring throughout the rest of the home, you can enjoy allergy free living in style. The floor plan is perfect for families with the master suite downstairs, and 4 very large bedrooms plus a loft up. One bedroom is 15x11! The second living/loft area is a perfect retreat for study, work, or play. Easy access to downtown San Antonio, Loop 1604, or Austin from IH-35. After work, walk to the pool across the street or enjoy your very private back yard with a covered deck that opens to a peaceful greenbelt.
Great living spaces and five bedrooms too! 2 Living & 2 Dining areas ++. Beautiful wood floors throughout! Covered deck opens to large treed yard on quiet greenbelt. Walk to the neighborhood pool, park and play area. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits are due at the time of application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 Brookline have any available units?
5257 Brookline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 5257 Brookline have?
Some of 5257 Brookline's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 Brookline currently offering any rent specials?
5257 Brookline isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 Brookline pet-friendly?
Yes, 5257 Brookline is pet friendly.
Does 5257 Brookline offer parking?
Yes, 5257 Brookline does offer parking.
Does 5257 Brookline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 Brookline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 Brookline have a pool?
Yes, 5257 Brookline has a pool.
Does 5257 Brookline have accessible units?
No, 5257 Brookline does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 Brookline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5257 Brookline has units with dishwashers.
Does 5257 Brookline have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5257 Brookline has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas