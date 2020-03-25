5257 Brookline

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms. With easy care ceramic tile flooring in the large kitchen, breakfast area and baths, plus wood flooring throughout the rest of the home, you can enjoy allergy free living in style. The floor plan is perfect for families with the master suite downstairs, and 4 very large bedrooms plus a loft up. One bedroom is 15x11! The second living/loft area is a perfect retreat for study, work, or play. Easy access to downtown San Antonio, Loop 1604, or Austin from IH-35. After work, walk to the pool across the street or enjoy your very private back yard with a covered deck that opens to a peaceful greenbelt.

Great living spaces and five bedrooms too! 2 Living & 2 Dining areas ++. Beautiful wood floors throughout! Covered deck opens to large treed yard on quiet greenbelt. Walk to the neighborhood pool, park and play area. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits are due at the time of application approval.