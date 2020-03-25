Amenities

5141 Columbia Available 03/20/19 The Ridge at Scenic Hills - This home in the Ridge at Scenic Hills is 3/2/2 plus study. It's light and bright and ready to rent! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen overlooks living/dining area. Close to golf course! Low maintenance yard.



Please apply at bluebonnetpm.com. Security Depsit due upon lease signing. First months rent due up front no matter what day you move in. Prorated rent is due on 2nd month. Must fill out separate application for every person over the age of 18. Pets are subject to pet screening via third party. $25 for 1st pet, $15 for every pet thereafter. More information on application.



