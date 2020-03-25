All apartments in Schertz
Schertz, TX
5141 Columbia
5141 Columbia

5141 Columbia · No Longer Available
Location

5141 Columbia, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5141 Columbia Available 03/20/19 The Ridge at Scenic Hills - This home in the Ridge at Scenic Hills is 3/2/2 plus study. It's light and bright and ready to rent! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen overlooks living/dining area. Close to golf course! Low maintenance yard.

Please apply at bluebonnetpm.com. Security Depsit due upon lease signing. First months rent due up front no matter what day you move in. Prorated rent is due on 2nd month. Must fill out separate application for every person over the age of 18. Pets are subject to pet screening via third party. $25 for 1st pet, $15 for every pet thereafter. More information on application.

(RLNE3046060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Columbia have any available units?
5141 Columbia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 5141 Columbia currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Columbia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Columbia pet-friendly?
Yes, 5141 Columbia is pet friendly.
Does 5141 Columbia offer parking?
No, 5141 Columbia does not offer parking.
Does 5141 Columbia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Columbia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Columbia have a pool?
Yes, 5141 Columbia has a pool.
Does 5141 Columbia have accessible units?
No, 5141 Columbia does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Columbia have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Columbia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Columbia have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Columbia does not have units with air conditioning.
