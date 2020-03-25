Amenities
5104 Eagle Valley Street Available 08/23/19 Executive Golf Course Living! - Adjacent to North Cliff Golf Course with an amazing golf course view! Striking 2-Story entry foyer, hardwood floors from front entry to kitchen, plantation shutters throughout house, Silestone quartz counters, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, floodlights, upgraded ceiling fan, whole house audio, tray ceiling and massive built-in bookshelves in master bedroom, sprinkler system in front & back yards, flower beds, rock garden in backyard, security monitoring available.
No Dogs Allowed
