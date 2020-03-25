Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

5104 Eagle Valley Street Available 08/23/19 Executive Golf Course Living! - Adjacent to North Cliff Golf Course with an amazing golf course view! Striking 2-Story entry foyer, hardwood floors from front entry to kitchen, plantation shutters throughout house, Silestone quartz counters, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, floodlights, upgraded ceiling fan, whole house audio, tray ceiling and massive built-in bookshelves in master bedroom, sprinkler system in front & back yards, flower beds, rock garden in backyard, security monitoring available.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2939296)