Schertz, TX
5104 Eagle Valley Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5104 Eagle Valley Street

5104 Eagle Valley St · No Longer Available
Location

5104 Eagle Valley St, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
5104 Eagle Valley Street Available 08/23/19 Executive Golf Course Living! - Adjacent to North Cliff Golf Course with an amazing golf course view! Striking 2-Story entry foyer, hardwood floors from front entry to kitchen, plantation shutters throughout house, Silestone quartz counters, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, floodlights, upgraded ceiling fan, whole house audio, tray ceiling and massive built-in bookshelves in master bedroom, sprinkler system in front & back yards, flower beds, rock garden in backyard, security monitoring available.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2939296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

