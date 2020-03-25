All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 4624 Split Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
4624 Split Oak
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:15 AM

4624 Split Oak

4624 Split Oak · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4624 Split Oak, Schertz, TX 78132

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*No Deposit for qualified applicants!*

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a prime location, conveniently by the I 35 N, Schlitterbahn Water park, Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo, and plenty of shopping. Newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets and a stunning backsplash. Don't miss out on this gem. Set up your self guided tours today. 254-300-7315.

**FIRST MONTH FREE***(See below for details)
***The month that can be free is the month you call, text, email or see a house and is based on the date of that communication or viewing. Call for more details.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1121870?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Split Oak have any available units?
4624 Split Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
Is 4624 Split Oak currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Split Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Split Oak pet-friendly?
No, 4624 Split Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 4624 Split Oak offer parking?
No, 4624 Split Oak does not offer parking.
Does 4624 Split Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 Split Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Split Oak have a pool?
No, 4624 Split Oak does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Split Oak have accessible units?
No, 4624 Split Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Split Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Split Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4624 Split Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 4624 Split Oak does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas